Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$80.81.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCA
Cogeco Communications Price Performance
Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$741.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$739.00 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 8.563081 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 34.14%.
Cogeco Communications Company Profile
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cogeco Communications
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.