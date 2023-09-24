Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$80.81.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

CCA opened at C$63.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$60.00 and a twelve month high of C$82.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.92.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$741.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$739.00 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 8.563081 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 34.14%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

