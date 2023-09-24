Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CIGI. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $102.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.16 and a fifty-two week high of $129.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 682.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 47.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

