Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $2.26 on Friday. Conformis has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 86.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Conformis will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Conformis Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Conformis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Conformis in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Conformis in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Conformis by 4.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 188,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Conformis by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,641 shares in the last quarter. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.