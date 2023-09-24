Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Conformis Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $2.26 on Friday. Conformis has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 86.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Conformis will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Conformis Company Profile
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
