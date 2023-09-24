Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 211 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $16,153,830,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WM opened at $156.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

