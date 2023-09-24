Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $167.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

