Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $2,664,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $2,664,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $804,860.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,870,014.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,359 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,522. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

