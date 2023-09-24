Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 928 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW stock opened at $228.51 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.09.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total value of $9,144,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,630,898 shares in the company, valued at $414,264,400.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,140 shares of company stock worth $40,276,328 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

