Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 557.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000.

FREL stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $927.01 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

