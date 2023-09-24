Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $335,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 96.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,734 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.22.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE DG opened at $108.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $107.72 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.56 and a 200-day moving average of $180.71. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.