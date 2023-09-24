Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $362,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 543.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after buying an additional 206,913 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 72,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $116.08 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.55.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

