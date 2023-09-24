Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $411,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.4 %

LRCX opened at $619.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $666.63 and a 200 day moving average of $596.27. The company has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $726.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

