Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $362,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.0% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.5% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.8% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Workday by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,476 shares of company stock worth $31,321,443 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $230.82 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $252.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.41. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.88, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.06.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

