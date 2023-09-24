Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 501 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in General Mills were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.50 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

