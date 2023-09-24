Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $1,138,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.1 %

LULU stock opened at $388.05 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.50 and a 52 week high of $406.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $383.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.