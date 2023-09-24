Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Stock Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.06% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of IGOV opened at $37.67 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $41.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

