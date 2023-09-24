Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 2,096 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 18,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 189,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,835,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $111.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.65. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.50%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

