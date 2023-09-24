Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 2,403 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCR. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $269.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.92 and its 200-day moving average is $267.23. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $297.45.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

