Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.2353 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 26.3%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBR. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.20 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

