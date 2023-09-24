CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

CONMED stock opened at $101.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.89. CONMED has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.15 million. CONMED had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,402,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,944,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter worth approximately $19,382,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CONMED by 36.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,327,000 after buying an additional 133,543 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter worth approximately $13,655,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

