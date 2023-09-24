Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $305.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STZ. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.14.

STZ stock opened at $256.03 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.50 and a 200 day moving average of $243.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

