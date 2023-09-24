Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 29,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 96,435 shares.The stock last traded at $13.54 and had previously closed at $13.56.

Cool Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77.

Cool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cool Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cool in the first quarter valued at about $603,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Cool in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Cool in the first quarter valued at about $3,472,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Cool in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cool in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 20.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

