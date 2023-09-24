Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.26.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

CPNG stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Coupang has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $21.31.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $82,022.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,093.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Coupang by 727.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth $40,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

