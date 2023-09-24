Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Trading Down 2.6% on Insider Selling

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $67.31 and last traded at $67.39. 81,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 527,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.16.

Specifically, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,010,465.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CBRL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average of $96.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $836.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 2.88%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 158.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

