Critical Analysis: B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) and BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

B. Riley Financial and BrightSphere Investment Group are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. BrightSphere Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. B. Riley Financial pays out 264.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BrightSphere Investment Group pays out 2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.5% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial $1.53 billion 0.80 -$159.83 million $1.51 26.48 BrightSphere Investment Group $417.20 million 2.00 $100.60 million $1.69 11.89

This table compares B. Riley Financial and BrightSphere Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BrightSphere Investment Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than B. Riley Financial. BrightSphere Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B. Riley Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for B. Riley Financial and BrightSphere Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A BrightSphere Investment Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.97%. Given BrightSphere Investment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BrightSphere Investment Group is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Profitability

This table compares B. Riley Financial and BrightSphere Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial 3.58% 15.96% 1.28% BrightSphere Investment Group 18.01% -316.77% 12.34%

Volatility and Risk

B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightSphere Investment Group has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group beats B. Riley Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer. The Capital Markets segments offers investment banking, equity research, institutional sales and trading, securities lending, fund and asset management, direct lending, venture capital, proprietary trading, and investment services; merger and acquisition, restructuring advisory, and recapitalization services; public and private equity offerings; and debt financing solutions. This segment also trades in equity securities. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management and tax services. The Financial Consulting segment offers bankruptcy restructuring and turnaround management, forensic accounting and litigation support, valuation and appraisal, and real estate services. The Auction and Liquidation Segment provides auction and liquidation services. The Communications segment offers dial-up, mobile broadband and digital subscriber line services under the NetZero and Juno brands; cloud communication services; VoIP cloud-based technology and communication devices and subscription services through magicJack; and mobile phone voice, text, and data services and devices through Marconi Wireless. The Consumer segment provides licensing of trademarks; and sells laptop and computer accessories. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as BrightSphere Investment Group plc. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. was formed in 1980 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

