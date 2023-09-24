Critical Review: PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) and Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)

PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) and Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PICC Property and Casualty and Hiscox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICC Property and Casualty N/A N/A N/A Hiscox N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of Hiscox shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PICC Property and Casualty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hiscox 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PICC Property and Casualty and Hiscox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Hiscox has a consensus price target of $834.19, suggesting a potential upside of 6,654.55%. Given Hiscox’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hiscox is more favorable than PICC Property and Casualty.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PICC Property and Casualty and Hiscox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICC Property and Casualty N/A N/A N/A $19.70 1.58 Hiscox N/A N/A N/A $0.64 19.24

PICC Property and Casualty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hiscox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PICC Property and Casualty pays an annual dividend of $9.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 31.7%. Hiscox pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. PICC Property and Casualty pays out 49.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hiscox pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Hiscox beats PICC Property and Casualty on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments. It also offers accidental injury and medical expenses, short-term health, homeowners, special risk, marine hull, construction, and other insurance products. In addition, the company provides reinsurance, investment and funds application, insurance and claim handling agency, training, information technology and business, and property management services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Beijing, China. PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models. The company also provides property insurance; marine and energy insurance; aviation insurance; casualty insurance; specialty insurance; kidnap and ransom insurance; and other specialty insurance, such as contingency, terrorism, personal accident, and product recall. In addition, it offers healthcare and casualty reinsurance services, as well as investment services. Hiscox Ltd was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

