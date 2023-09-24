CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.54.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $162.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.64. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $181.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of -396.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $2,257,075.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,793,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at $34,653,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,583 shares of company stock valued at $52,502,692 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

