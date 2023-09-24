Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $319,472.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,061. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $319,472.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 16,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $570,530.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,355.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,372 shares of company stock worth $2,507,818 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUBI opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $346.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

