Davis Rea LTD. Purchases 14,111 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 7.1% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,092 shares of company stock worth $12,221,941. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $130.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $139.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.97 and a 200-day moving average of $118.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.