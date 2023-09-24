DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Stock Price Down 2.1%

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $100.24 and last traded at $100.24. Approximately 29,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 663,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.36.

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in DaVita by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 37.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DaVita by 63.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in DaVita by 847.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

