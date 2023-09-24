Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 68,610 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 52,700 shares.The stock last traded at $43.64 and had previously closed at $42.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $246.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.25 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 132.78% and a net margin of 14.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $1.035 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.00%.

Insider Transactions at Delek Logistics Partners

In other news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $516,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 160,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,992,163.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Avigal Soreq acquired 2,450 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,626.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 27,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,185.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 9,200 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $516,304.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 160,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,992,163.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,479,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,142,000 after acquiring an additional 214,868 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,290,000 after acquiring an additional 56,846 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 142.7% during the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 45,598 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

