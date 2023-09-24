Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Up 3.8%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 2,069,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,761,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DNN shares. Cormark raised Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Denison Mines

Denison Mines Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 136.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 44.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 30.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denison Mines

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.