DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sees Large Volume Increase

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,245,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,784,740 shares.The stock last traded at $33.87 and had previously closed at $34.16.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after buying an additional 117,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,090,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

