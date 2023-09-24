Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading 4.8% Higher

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.25. 36,022,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 69,076,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 31.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 107,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $441,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $64,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 35.5% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 212.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 385,295 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

