DNB Asset Management AS Buys 3,370 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $162.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.24 and a 200-day moving average of $144.64. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $181.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of -396.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,067,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,583 shares of company stock worth $52,502,692 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

