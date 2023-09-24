Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.4% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $417.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

