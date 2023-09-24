Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Sells 419 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.8% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $460.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

