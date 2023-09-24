Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT Lowered to $25.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 91.72% from the stock’s current price.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Driven Brands from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Driven Brands from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DRVN

Driven Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $13.04 on Friday. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Driven Brands had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $606.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 54.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.