E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 24,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 327,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

SSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $511.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.86.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $582.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other E.W. Scripps news, insider Kate O’brian sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $48,559.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 782,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 33,909 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

