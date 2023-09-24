Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Capital One Financial cut Earthstone Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Earthstone Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.15 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Partners Ii (Us sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $72,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,868,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,246,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Earthstone Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 56.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 39.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 29.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

Featured Articles

