Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) were up 4.7% during trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 474,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,882,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Energy Fuels Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 278.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Energy Fuels

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,028,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after buying an additional 170,813 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its position in Energy Fuels by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 718,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in Energy Fuels by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 4,284,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,275 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Energy Fuels by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 572,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 75,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

See Also

