Etfidea LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Etfidea LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,324 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.3% of Etfidea LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.79 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.