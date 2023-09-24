Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Trading Down 14.3%

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) shares fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 372,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 794,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Euro Sun Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$10.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

Euro Sun Mining Company Profile

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

