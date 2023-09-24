EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Gap Down to $8.99

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $8.43. EVE shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 259 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVEX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

EVE Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 0.72.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the second quarter worth $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in EVE during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in EVE during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in EVE during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,566,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVE during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

