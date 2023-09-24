Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,313 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.1% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $130.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.97 and a 200-day moving average of $118.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $139.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $46,139.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $570,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,092 shares of company stock worth $12,221,941. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

