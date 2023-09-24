Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 848 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $145.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.87 and a 200 day moving average of $141.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.21.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

