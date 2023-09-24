Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 176,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 419,988 shares.The stock last traded at $5.01 and had previously closed at $4.89.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXAI shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a report on Monday, July 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 million. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 685.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter valued at about $806,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 859,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 29.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 28,681 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

