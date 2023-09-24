Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.10. 211,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,809,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 4.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.85 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 5.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 107,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

