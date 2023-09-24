Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires 239 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 346,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 106,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $130.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $139.16. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.97 and a 200-day moving average of $118.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,092 shares of company stock worth $12,221,941. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

