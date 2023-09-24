FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,328 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,082,000 after acquiring an additional 500,361 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.76.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $261.09 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.70 and a 200-day moving average of $239.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

