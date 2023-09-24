FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.02.
FIGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 44,424 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in FIGS by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 355,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $940.06 million, a PE ratio of 79.73, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.43. FIGS has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.07 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.
